LSU-Alabama postponed due to COVID outbreak with the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the LSU football program.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be evaluated according to the SEC.

“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

The news comes after head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday, several players including starters were out with COVID-19 or in quarantine.

FOX 8 Sports learned that TJ Finley was the only scholarship quarterback available for practice on Monday.

