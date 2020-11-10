Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020

MEMPHIS, TN (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi USA Asya Branch has been crowned Miss USA 2020.

According to People Magazine, Branch, 22, was awarded the coveted title on Monday in a competition that aired live from Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was crowned by her predecessor, Miss USA 2019 Chelsie Kryst.

Placing second runner-up was Miss Oklahoma USA Mariah Jane Davis, and just ahead of her was first runner-up, Miss Idaho USA Kim Layne.

Branch was the first African American to be named Miss Mississippi USA and comes from Booneville.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.