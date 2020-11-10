Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local parent is speaking out after a school announced it would shift to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to concerns about COVID-19. The news hits very close to home.

It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19.

The mother said that her son started feeling sick Thursday after class at Northwest Middle School.

She took her son to the hospital and was tested positive for the virus.

The mother told me that this is one of her worst fears coming true. The mother agreed to an interview if we did not show her on camera.

“He’s very scared because he had multiple deaths in our family due to COVID. For him to test positive with COVID, he is very scared. I don’t know about him going back to school. Virtual will be the best thing for right now.”

The mother said that she suspects her son contracted the virus from another classmate.

The school announced Monday it has switched to virtual learning for the next two weeks to allow enough time for quarantine.

