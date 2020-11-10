Graveside services for Mr. Terrell Moody will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Cemetery, Russell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Moody, 40, of Meridian, who died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence. A viewing will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home