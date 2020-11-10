Advertisement

Northwest Middle School goes virtual

Northwest Middle School announced Monday it’s switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 safety concerns.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Middle School announced Monday it’s switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Students are staying home for the next two weeks as of Tuesday.

Teachers will have Zoom links available on CANVAS for classes as well as further instruction.

This falls under the plan set forth by the State Department of Health and the Meridian Public School District.

