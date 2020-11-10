Advertisement

Pictures of “Your” Veteran

Honoring our Veterans
Honoring our Veterans(wtok)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK is a proud supporter of the Armed Forces.  We want to thank our Veterans who are serving or who have served our nation.  Veterans Day is Wednesday.  We want to honor our Military Heroes and we need “your” help.  We hope you will upload video or pictures of your favorite Veteran to our website.  Maybe it’s your husband or wife, your child, best friend or cousin.  While on WTOK.com on the main page, click on the “submit photos or videos” tab.  You can upload your media there in just a few clicks.  We might put a picture of “your” Veteran in one of our Veteran’s Day newscasts!  Local Veterans – we are thankful for your service!

