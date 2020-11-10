Advertisement

Recently installed cameras now live in Meridian

Sgt. William Brunelle monitors the department's camera system.
Sgt. William Brunelle monitors the department's camera system.
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s newest security cameras are now live and functioning. A number of the cameras have the ability to detect gun shots and read license plates.

Police Chief Chris Read explained how they work.

“If there’s an issue, if there’s a complaint, if something’s going on, we’re able to pull it up real time and view that,” said Read. “We can zoom in, we can pan left to right...360 on some of the cameras.”

The cameras are monitored by American Protective Services, or APS, stationed on the coast, but officers can also view what’s happening from their own computers.

Read said APS and MPD work together to effectively use the new system.

“Whether it’s a gunshot detection camera feature that we have, then they notify us. They also notify our shift command, which they have a contact number and that’s 24/7,” sad Read.

The camera system officially went live earlier this month. Read said he views the cameras as a preventive measure and says they can be helpful for investigative purposes.

“We look at the camera systems as surveillance. A lot of businesses, a lot of homeowners view that as a deterrent,” said Read. “These camera systems are a huge deterrent.”

Read says the cameras are funded by the department’s seized fund account. The cameras were initially installed in September.

The new technology was installed by Mississippi Power and is attached to their power poles.

