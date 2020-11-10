Representative Charles Young, Jr. addresses East Mississippi Realtors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One week after election day, a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives talked to local realtors about the results.

District 82 Representative Charles Young, Jr. spoke to the East Mississippi Realtors, a group from Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Kemper and Clarke Counties. Just one week after nation-wide elections and voting in Mississippi, Young says his biggest surprise was the vote on the medical marijuana measure.

“Medical marijuana on Initiative 65 completely blew me out of the water, said Young. "Mississippi has traditionally been a conservative state and that there were such liberal you know election results on the Initiative 65, both for 65 and for medical marijuana.”

The East Mississippi Realtors also recognized Jerome Kittrell with the Community Champion Award at Monday’s meeting while Cathy Feltenstein was named to the Mississippi Realtors' Hall of Fame.

