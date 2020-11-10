Showers return on our Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We’re off to another mild start on our Tuesday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s. Patchy fog is possible in spots, but no widespread concerns are expected. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with the chance of scattered showers. A wash-out is not expected, but keep the rain gear handy in case you get caught in one of the showers.

Highs look to climb into the upper-70s on our Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible overnight tonight, with Wednesday morning lows in the upper-60s. A cold front will swing by on Wednesday and bring with it a chance of scattered showers once again. High temperatures on Wednesday look to climb into the low-80s. We won’t cool off that much behind the frontal passage, but we will be noticeably cooler during the morning hours Thursday through Saturday.

Morning lows will drop into the 50s to close out the work week and start the weekend. We’ll see a chance of a stray shower on Thursday and then we’ll see lots of sunshine on Friday. Shower chances will increase heading into our Saturday as another cold front is set to move through our area. We’ll then continue to see low rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

