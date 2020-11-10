Tropical Storm Eta will strengthen later today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Tropical Storm Eta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as of the 12 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is nearly stationary this morning, but it is expected to start to lift to the north later today and strengthen a bit. Eta is forecast to get just below hurricane strength, but it is possible that Eta briefly becomes a hurricane on Wednesday before weakening once more.

Eta will encounter increasing wind shear as it approaches the Gulf Coast and that will act to further weaken the storm. It is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Sunday morning. The latest track has shifted slightly back to the east, but landfall is still possible anywhere between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the northern Florida peninsula.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: A stronger system than forecast could bring Eta more towards the Florida panhandle. An even weaker system than forecast will allow Eta to drift off in the central Gulf of Mexico and just fizzle out before making it back to land. With that uncertainty in place, this forecast is likely to change.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: I’m not expecting any major impacts from Eta in our area. We are in the cone of uncertainty now, but even if the center of the storm were to go through our area, it will be a very weak system.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.