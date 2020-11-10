Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Eta has followed expectations up until now, but the forecast is shifting and become more uncertain looking ahead beyond Thursday morning.

A cold front that had been expected to send Eta quickly northeastward across North Florida now looks like it will pass far enough north to miss Eta and leave the storm on a slow northward path. That path means a track toward the Florida Panhandle and shows quickly weakening tropical depression just offshore of Port Saint Joe at midday on Saturday.

Some more shifting is possible, and a track farther west is possible. A cold front will track through Mississippi on Saturday. That cold front provides strengthening upper level wind shear that will cause Eta to weaken. The cold front should also help to keep Eta far enough east of us that we won’t experience any direct impact from the storm.

However, there is a possibility that it will still track farther west. It seems unlikely now, but as we get new data over time and can apply that data to our forecast, some adjustment to the forecast may be necessary. Stay updated with new information daily.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Tuesday will be cloudy with spotty to scattered showers. That doesn’t mean we will all get rain, but rain will be around. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

