Veterans Day drive-through at Northeast MS

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Middle School celebrated Veterans' Day and Military Family Appreciation Month in a special way.

Students and staff gathered outside for a drive through celebration for local veterans.

Students handed out treats and handmade cards for the veterans. Northeast employees say they educate students year-round about the sacrifices men and women make while serving our country.

School officials say this celebration is not only a teachable moment but a way to honor the students who share this journey with their parents.

Northeast student, Terika Keyes is one of the many children who is a part of a military family. “It feels nice knowing that the sacrifices that we make with our parents being gone at work and things, people care about it and appreciate it.”

The parents who actively serve were impressed by the celebration. Active duty of the U.S. Navy, Joseph Falcone says he has been in service longer than his two daughters have been alive. He feels a sense of home at Northeast Middle School where Veteran’s Day is celebrated. “It’s beautiful. I love that the school does this for our children to educate them on Veterans' day. And what a special honor to be here with my two beautiful daughters.”

Event organizers say the cards and treats that were not passed out today will be dropped off at Meridian Naval Air Station.

