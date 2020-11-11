Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ballet Magnificat!, a dance company based out of Jackson that has performed throughout the world, will be doing a Christmas show later this month in Meridian.

“The story is ‘A Christmas Carol,’ so it’s the typical story that we know that we get ready for Christmas, but just done through the ballet and it’s absolutely beautiful," said dance coordinator Leslie Lee. "The costumes and the technical aspect of it is really going to be amazing this year.”

40 children from our area will be on stage with the Ballet Magnificat! crew.

“It’s always exciting to have that true classical ballet, which we don’t get a lot of in Meridian," Lee said. "So it’s beautiful to see and just really have the children take part of it is such a special event for them.”

The show will be on November 24 and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are anywhere between $15 and $30 depending on what section you would like to sit in.

“I just want to thank our sponsors too for hosting this. This has been a tricky year to put all of this together, but again, we decided to do this because it is such a special piece that we’ve been doing for like I said over 20 years here in Meridian, so without them we couldn’t do it," Lee said.

You can call 601-693-5353 or stop by the Temple Theatre to pick up tickets. The local dance instructors and studios involved with this performance include Carrol Merrill Academy of Dance, Caroline Carnes, Encore Dance Studios, Susie McGraw School of Dance, and Amy’s School of Dance.

