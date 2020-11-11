Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 129,394 cases, 3,497 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,256 new cases and 17 new deaths Wednesday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 129,394. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,256 new cases and 17 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,497 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

