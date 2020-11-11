Eta intensifies to a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Eta is now a hurricane with winds of 75 mph after NOAA Hurricane Hunters discovered these winds around 6:35 a.m. CST. The storm is forecast to head towards Florida and weaken back into a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall.

Landfall is forecast to be north of Tampa, FL and southwest of Gainesville, FL, but there is still some uncertainty as to where exactly the center will go. No matter where the exact landfall location is, tropical storm-force winds gusts and heavy rain is expected for much of western Florida.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: No local impacts are expected for our area.

