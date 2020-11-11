Eta will weaken as it approaches a Florida landfall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Hurricane Eta looks unimpressive on satellite imagery this morning as dry air has made its way into the storm. The 9 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Eta with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph despite this dry air entrainment. The storm is still expected to weaken as it approaches a Florida landfall. Landfall is expected on Thursday morning.

After making landfall, Eta will move through northern Florida and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Georgia. Despite going back over water, Eta is expected to weaken further once in the Atlantic. Tropical storm-force winds are likely for parts of the west coast of Florida, and even hurricane-force wind gusts cannot be entirely ruled out in parts of the Sunshine State. Storm surge and flash flooding will also become problems for Florida.

LOCAL IMPACTS: No impacts are expected for east Mississippi nor west Alabama.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Theta is in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and far away from the United States. It is moving east towards Europe and Africa and will never be a threat to the U.S.

A tropical wave located in the eastern Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. The system is forecast to move towards Central America, but there is a chance of it heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula and possibly into the Gulf of Mexico. Nothing is set in stone yet, but make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.