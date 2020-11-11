Advertisement

Eta will weaken as it approaches a Florida landfall

Hurricane Eta Track - 9 a.m. Nov 11
Hurricane Eta Track - 9 a.m. Nov 11(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Hurricane Eta looks unimpressive on satellite imagery this morning as dry air has made its way into the storm. The 9 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Eta with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph despite this dry air entrainment. The storm is still expected to weaken as it approaches a Florida landfall. Landfall is expected on Thursday morning.

After making landfall, Eta will move through northern Florida and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Georgia. Despite going back over water, Eta is expected to weaken further once in the Atlantic. Tropical storm-force winds are likely for parts of the west coast of Florida, and even hurricane-force wind gusts cannot be entirely ruled out in parts of the Sunshine State. Storm surge and flash flooding will also become problems for Florida.

LOCAL IMPACTS: No impacts are expected for east Mississippi nor west Alabama.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Theta is in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and far away from the United States. It is moving east towards Europe and Africa and will never be a threat to the U.S.

A tropical wave located in the eastern Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. The system is forecast to move towards Central America, but there is a chance of it heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula and possibly into the Gulf of Mexico. Nothing is set in stone yet, but make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 11th, 2020
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 11th, 2020
Hurricane Eta Track - 3 a.m. Nov 11
Eta intensifies to a hurricane
Futurecast
We’ll finally see some sunshine by Thursday
Tropical Storm Eta will stay east of us, but its circulation can help to pull some cooler air...
Tropical Storm Eta shifts east as a cold front approaches us