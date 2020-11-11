Fallen veterans monument being replaced in Neshoba County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special committee has come together to replace the Fallen Veterans Monument devoted to fallen veterans from Neshoba county.

It is to be dedicated this Wednesday on Veterans Day at Dewitt DeWeese Park at 11 a.m.

“We started to replace the monument. We decided that we knew that we wanted something really nice and something that would endure for the future. So, that’s why we came up with this design. After looking at hundreds and hundreds of designs, the committee decided that this is what we wanted,” said Chairman of the Fallen Veteran Monument Replacement Committee, Ray Crocker

This monument honors 102 fallen veterans from Neshoba county.

The mayor of Philadelphia said their memories are very much alive through this project.

“I call it a living monument, a continuation of our support, and remembrance of those who gave everything they had. So, to make it short: unity, community, veterans, honor, and we’re proud to have them in our city,” said Mayor James A. Young.

Stanley Backstrom, a local veteran, has a deep connection with the monument. His uncle’s name is engraved alongside the 101 other veterans. He served in the U.S. Army and went missing in Korea in 1951. He has been missing ever since.

“Well, It means a lot because they had named the American Legion Post 230 after him, and that kept his name going. I never met him, but I still know about him,” said Backstrom.

The monument is only partially complete, and the committee said they still need to put in connecting sidewalks and lighting.

Anyone wanting to help can send donations to PO Box 64, Philadelphia, MS 39350.

If you would like to buy a brick or paver, you can go to their Facebook page at Fallen Veterans Monument Replacement.

Anyone who donates $1,000 or more through the Friends of the Monument part of the project will have their name engraved on a granite place that will be permanently placed on the monument’s plaza.

Contact Ray Crocker at (601) 673-6674 for any questions.

