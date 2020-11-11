Fallen Veterans Monument presented in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A monument was replaced in the city of Philadelphia in honor of fallen veterans and was the site of a remembrance ceremony Wednesday.

The monument highlights 102 names of veterans from Neshoba County. The former tribute was damaged by a tornado in 2019. The state of Mississippi helped raise $50,000 for the monument. A committee formed by Ray Crocker raised an extra $50,000 for the new project that was presented to the community Wednesday.

“I am so pleased to have this monument here to honor those one hundred and two people that gave their lives defending the freedoms that we now enjoy,” said Crocker.

Mayor James Young says Philadelphia is fully behind this tribute because it is symbol of unity.

“What I see in the crowd is a testament to our love for our veterans,” Young said, “Our commitment to our veterans. To create this living monument that will be here forever.”

Vietnam veteran Travis Thames says the ceremony was a reminder of his sacrificing service.

“I think all veterans should be remembered. Regardless of what race, what color or whatever. They should be remembered,” Thames said.

To have a brick or a bench placed at the monument call Crocker at 601-663-6674.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.