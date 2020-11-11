Advertisement

FDA approves app meant to reduce nightmares associated with PTSD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help treat PTSD patients.(Source: NightWare via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration believes a mobile app could help people with terrifying nightmares.

The federal agency has approved the NightWare system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

NightWare is only available for Apple Watches.

It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from traumatic nightmares, which have been linked with higher rates of suicide.

The app vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of a nightmare.

According to the company, NightWare “is a wearable technology that learns the wearer’s sleep patterns and customizes a treatment for each individual, interrupting nightmares so sufferers can get a good night’s sleep.”

The company explains: “An intervention (smartwatch alert vibration) at nightmare stress threshold is designed to arouse but not awaken the wearer—preserving the night’s rest.”

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

The nest had the ability to producer about 200 queens, about 108 of them were still in their...
Found murder hornet nest had ability to produce 200 queens
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
There are some factors you should consider when deciding to book holiday travel early or late.
Should you book holiday travel now or later?
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant