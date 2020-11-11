Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate through Dec. 11

By Lindsay Knowles | November 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 9:00 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday morning that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. It was initially set to expire Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.

“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”

On Tuesday, Governor Reeves revealed that his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the scheduled briefing. The briefing was canceled.

The governor set limits on the counties most impacted by COVID-19 in October in order to prevent further the spread of the virus. In addition to the mask mandate, there are also limits on social gatherings.

There has been a recent spike in cases since the mandate was put into place.

Health officials are still encouraging people to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands to slow the spread of the virus.

