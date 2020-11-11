Advertisement

Honoring local veterans, including those at WTOK-TV

From left to right: Travis Pettis served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, Brian Maletich served as a United States Marine, and Chad Smith is currently serving in the Air Force.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is a proud supporter of the Armed Forces. We want to thank our veterans who are serving or who have served our nation on this Veterans Day.

We want to honor our military heroes.

We asked our viewers to upload pictures of their favorite veterans to our website. We got dozens of submissions, and we also want to feature some of our own.

Newscenter 11′s very own Travis Pettis, Brian Maletich, and Chad Smith have all served or are serving.

Travis served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, Brian served as a United States Marine, and Chad is currently serving with the Air Force.

Local veterans- we are thankful for your service!

