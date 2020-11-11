Hundreds flock to Ag Center for food give away

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

People showed up by the hundreds to take advantage of a free food drive Wednesday. Members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department as well as local Boy Scouts were handing out around 1,200 boxes filled with dairy products, produce and other food items.

It’s all part of a coordinated effort by some charitable agencies in Mississippi to help out families during these uncertain and difficult times.

“The Mississippi Crisis Foundation was formed back during the summer as a non-profit corporation," says Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie. "They are the Mississippi contact for the USDA food giveaway. They are in 26 counties in the north part of the state. They contacted us and we’re extremely excited to be helping out Lauderdale County residents with this food this week and looking forward to next week also.”

Sheriff Sollie says there will be more food drives in the upcoming weeks and that his office will notify the public.

