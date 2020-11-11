Advertisement

Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say

Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention.
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina Gebhart and David Fisher, Jr., are charged.(Lee County, Miss., Sheriff's Dept.)
By WMCActionnews5.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man and woman are behind bars after deputies found a neglected newborn.

Lee County officers were dispatched to a home in Guntown, Miss., for a welfare check. Officers visited the home for days, but David Fisher Jr. and Nina Gebhart repeatedly denied having the child and claimed Gebhart was still pregnant.

Deputies returned to the residence Thursday night and located the newborn. Officers said the child needed immediate medical attention. Medics took the newborn to a nearby hospital and the child is still receiving medical care.

Fisher and Gebhart were immediately arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Investigators reveal the child was born on November 2, 2020, in the residence with no medical help or attention to the child before or after birth.

Lee County deputies found a neglected newborn baby in deplorable conditions. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Dept.)(Lee County Sheriff's Dept.)

Given the desperate medical condition of the child and deplorable living conditions, both suspects have been charged.

Fisher has been charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm. He’s being held with a $1 million bond. Gebhart has been charged with Felony Child Abuse and Deprivation of Necessities with Harm. She’s being held on a $1 million bond. Gebhart also has a prior criminal history involving narcotics.

