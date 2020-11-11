Advertisement

Neshoba Baptist clothing distribution

Clothing distribution Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Baptist center.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Baptist Association in Philadelphia is lending a helping hand again this year.

The association will host a clothing distribution Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Baptist center.

This is the second time the association has distributed clothes in hopes of helping the community.

The items given out on Thursday are divided into sections for men, women, boys, girls and miscellaneous. Each person can take 5 items.

David Addy, who serves as the director for the Neshoba County Baptist Association says the community has really stepped up with donating all the items available.

“This has been a difficult time. COVID-19 has been a difficult time on all of us. Our churches have been willing to give to our food ministry, willing to give clothes. We’ve been able to do a lot for the community,” Addy said. “We’re excited to be able to serve the people of Neshoba County in the name of Jesus Christ.”

The Association hopes to have another clothing distribution before Christmas. But it all depends on the contributions from the community.

