Supreme Court considering governor’s dispute with legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who has ultimate control over the state budget? That’s at the center of the issues pending in the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Gov. Tate Reeves is appealing a county judge’s ruling that says his partial veto was unconstitutional. Oral arguments were heard Tuesday.

Some CARES Act money is in limbo because of a lawsuit about how specific the governor’s veto of budget bills can be. Reeves partially vetoed House Bill 1782, saying he thought money to a closed hospital amounted to a pet project and said he was unfamiliar with another program included.

“Pulling out a few things can be like a game of Jenga that upsets the whole balance of the structure,” said Matt Steffey, Mississippi College School of Law professor.

There are short and long term impacts at stake. In the short term, the governor’s trying to hold up the money that’s subject to review by the federal government until the court hears the case. On the flip side, the money has to be spent by the end of the year. In the long term, it could set a precedent for veto power in the future.

“It’s a civics lesson in our three branches of government. The legislature passes it. The governor puts his fingerprints on it, they get in conflict and we turn to the courts to resolve it,” said Steffey.

The governor’s attorney says the House should’ve tried to override the veto if they thought it was unconstitutional.

“The legislators thrust this court into what is clearly a political question that requires policy choices and value determinations by the political branches,” said Michael Bentley, an attorney representing Reeves.

The attorney for Speaker Phillip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, who sued the governor, says the court’s previous cases allow this action.

“Any time a legislator feels as though his or her vote has undermined by an executive action, Fordice (v. Bryan) provides that that legislator has standing to bring suit,” said attorney Andy Taggart.

They argue that Gov. Reeves could’ve vetoed the parts of the budget bill designed to go to agencies but say the specific way he did it removed conditions of the spending instead.

The chief justice did not give a timeline on when the court would rule.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.