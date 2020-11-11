Advertisement

TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows as logo of a smartphone app TikTok on a...
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows as logo of a smartphone app TikTok on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene.

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until Thursday to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August.

Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by placing TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart, each of which would also have a financial stake in the company. But TikTok said this week it’s received “no clarity” from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.

The deal has been under a national-security review by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is led by the Treasury Department. The Treasury Department didn’t return emailed requests for comment this week.

“With the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US,” TikTok said in a written statement Tuesday.

Trump has cited concerns that the Chinese government could spy on TikTok users if the app remains under Chinese ownership. TikTok has denied it’s a security threat but said it’s still trying to work with the administration to resolve its concerns.

The legal challenge is “a protection to ensure these discussions can take place,” the company said.

The Trump administration had earlier sought to ban the app from smartphone app stores and deprive it of vital technical services, but federal judges have so far blocked those actions.

TikTok is now looking to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Trump’s divestment order and the government’s national-security review.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

The nest had the ability to producer about 200 queens, about 108 of them were still in their...
Found murder hornet nest had ability to produce 200 queens
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
There are some factors you should consider when deciding to book holiday travel early or late.
Should you book holiday travel now or later?
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant