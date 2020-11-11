Tropical Storm Eta shifts east as a cold front approaches us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Eta is tracking north. It’s still expected to stay well east of us, but it will be close enough to be an influence on our weather even with no direct impact.

How will it influence us? The strong wind from the north around the western side of Eta’s circulation will add to push to a cold front that will move through our area. We talked late last week about how Eta could energize this cold front. Now forecast models are picking up on it, so we are trending cooler starting Thursday.

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to track northward and then northeastward toward North Florida. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates landfall back in the vicinity of Cedar Key or the mouth of the Suwanee River in Florida. The approaching cold front will not just be influence by Eta. It will also influence Eta. Strong upper level winds along and ahead of the cold front will heavily shear Eta’s circulation, which will lead to some weakening. This very well may be the least impactful landfall of the season. That’s not to say that can’t be problematic. Storm surge, coastal erosion, rip currents, tornadoes, flash flooding, and coastal flooding are all very much possible. Some variation in the track is still possible. Be sure to stay updated.

Our Next 24 Hours

The cold front is moving through Mississippi on Wednesday. Occasional light rain and even patchy drizzle will persist this evening. A few showers are possible after midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 82 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Beyond 24 hours, the Eta-influenced cold front prompts some change. Thursday will start with clouds and gradually become brighter as the clouds clear. The day will start with mid-50s and warm to the mid-70s. Friday will be sunny and cooler, starting at a low in the lower 50s in the morning and warming to mid-70s. This weekend’s forecast assumes the Tuesday afternoon track forecast for Tropical Storm Eta and is subject to change if the forecast for Eta changes. Saturday will be partly cloudy with chilly 40s in the morning and warmer mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunday will be the peak warmth ahead of the next cold front, which provides bigger cooling for next Monday and Tuesday.

