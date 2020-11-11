Advertisement

Veterans honored with ceremony at Doughboy Monument

Veterans were honored at special events in Meridian Wednesday.
Veterans were honored at special events in Meridian Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Veterans were honored at special events in Meridian Wednesday. Men and women from all branches gathered downtown to be recognized for their bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to serve our country.

“Once a veteran, always a veteran. When you take that oath of office, it serves for the rest of your life,” said veteran Dr. Leonard Byrd.

The first event took place at the Doughboy Monument where guest speakers paid tribute to the brave men and women who served our nation.

“This event gives a chance for every veteran to come together to see their brothers and sisters from every branch of service. They can honor each other for the sacrifices they made,” said veteran William Cooley.

One veteran told me that all veterans share a common bond and that’s to protect this nation.

“Most of us who served would go back this afternoon. That is how strong serving in the armed forces really is. We share and support the United States of America,” said Pastor Melvin Hendricks.

The ceremony included a tribute to veterans with a flyover, prayer, the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, a wreath-laying, and 21 gun salute.

Next, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 79 of Meridian had a drive-thru luncheon for the veterans around the area.

The grand finale was the Veterans Day Parade.

We want to thank our veterans who are serving or who have served our nation.

