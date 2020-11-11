Advertisement

We’ll finally see some sunshine by Thursday

Futurecast
(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a mild, muggy, wet, and foggy start to our Wednesday. Patchy dense fog will be possible in spots through 9 a.m. Be sure to leave a couple of minutes extra time to get to your destination due to the possibility of fog. We’ll see on and off showers on our Wednesday as a cold front is set to move through. High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 80 degrees.

A few showers will be possible early this evening, but rain chances will decrease from west to east as we head throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop down into the upper-50s by Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover on our Thursday, but clouds will decrease through the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s on Thursday. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Friday with lows in the low-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be a bit chilly, with temperatures dropping down into the upper-40s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance of stray showers. Rain chances will increase slightly on Sunday as a weak cold front moves through. This frontal passage will really cool things down as we head into the next work week. Morning lows will be in the low-50s on Monday and then the upper-30s to low-40s on our Tuesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine both days with highs in the upper-60s and low-60s on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

