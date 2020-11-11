Advertisement

Whole Foods offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ this Thanksgiving

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, more people may be hosting their own small Thanksgiving and cooking their own turkey this year.

Since turkey can be tricky, national grocery chain Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive Insurance to offer their first-ever “Turkey Insurance.”

If you have a turkey cooking fail - whether it’s overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t taste right - Whole Foods is offering a $35 gift card as insurance.

To be eligible, shoppers must buy their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between now and Nov. 22.

Beginning Nov. 26 through 3 a.m. the next day, be one of the first 1,000 people to submit a claim on a special website if things don’t go as planned in the kitchen.

The grocer says the plan “allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray.”

“We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation,” the company said.

Around 40 million turkeys are eaten over the Thanksgiving holiday annually, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The group does not expect that figure to change much this year.

To submit a claim, you’ll need your Whole Foods receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data
A Conversation with Chief Chris Read - Full interview
Food Give Away at Ag Center
Hundreds flock to Ag Center for food give away
Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in the United States
Ballet Magnificat! in Meridian - 2018
Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian