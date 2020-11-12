Advertisement

Body of a man found on the side of a road

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge of a road.

The discovery was made at about 4:45 p.m. on Fish Lodge Road. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said a person spotted the dead body when they stop on the side of the road. They immediately called the police. Ward said this case is still ongoing.

