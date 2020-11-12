City of Meridian Arrest Report November 12, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

OTIS WATKINS, 1990

HOMELESS

TRESPASSING

DYLAN STEPHENS, 1994

4416 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY

DAVID A GORDON, 1977

3423 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT X 2

LADERRICK RENCHER, 1975

3717 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

SONYA J LANIER, 1993

107 71ST PL APT C7 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 12:49 PM on November 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2600 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:52 AM on November 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:35 AM on November 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:16 PM on November 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:00 PM on November 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:36 PM on November 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:12 AM on November 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:18 AM on November 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 35th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

