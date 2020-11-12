Could Emily White be Meridian’s next rising star?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Emily White burst on the local music scene about three years ago and earlier this year signed a record deal with a Nashville label. Now, she’s released her first CD, “Child of Mississippi” that features 12 tracks--everything from her own originals to covers of country legends like Conway Twitty and Tammy Wynette.

“Well it’s always fun to put your own twist on it. I paid homage to the originals but I put my little twist on the covers as well so I think y’all will enjoy it.”

Emily comes by her talent honestly as her Mom is a singer as well and Mom believes her daughter has all the tools to make it in this tough business.

“Personally I do believe she has that it factor. She’s a singer, songwriter and a performer. She’s the trifecta.”

COVID-19 has certainly put the clamps on the music industry and shut down virtually all live performances. However, Emily has already had success in the UK with the release of her singles and is hoping to travel there and start touring in the near future.

But no matter what the future holds and wherever she travels, Emily White will always be a child of Mississippi

“And I wrote it whenever I came back home. When I first moved back home about four or five years ago. It’s just about growing up here in the South. All the things we get into. Running in mud puddles and fishing and hunting and all that. It’s all in the song. It’s just about coming home.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.