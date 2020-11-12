COVID-19 in Mississippi: 130,665 cases, 3,514 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 130,665. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,271 new cases, 17 new deaths and 126 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 3,514 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 834 53 93 27 Kemper 354 15 41 11 Lauderdale 2929 141 295 75 Neshoba 2003 111 132 39 Newton 946 29 40 10 Wayne 1089 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

