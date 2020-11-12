Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 130,665 cases, 3,514 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,271 new cases, 17 new deaths and 126...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,271 new cases, 17 new deaths and 126 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 130,665. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,271 new cases, 17 new deaths and 126 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 3,514 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,152,661 as of November 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 114,430 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke834539327
Kemper354154111
Lauderdale292914129575
Neshoba200311113239
Newton946294010
Wayne1089225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate
Reeves places Lauderdale County under mask order
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
According to the White House, Mississippi has the 27th highest rate in the country for...
White House lists Mississippi in red zone for COVID-19
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
Dr. Dobbs reveals ‘Zero ICU beds in Jackson’ as Miss. battles COVID-19