Memorial Services for Darlene Mae Mickler, 87, of Gilbertown will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Lusk Assembly of God with Rev. Johnathon Johnson and Bro. Cliff Bryan officiating.

Mrs. Mickler passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Chatom. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Nebraska to George and Marie Brehm Libsack. Mrs. Mickler was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader. Mrs. Mickler enjoyed making crafts and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her son, Rick L. Kraus (Rayana) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; daughter, Sandra K. Girard (Fred) of Butler; daughter, Lori A. Jimerson (Ike) of Gilbertown; sister, Betty Michael of San Diego, CA; 8 Grandchildren, Dustin McIntire of San Diego, CA; Taylor Leite of Paris, France; Christa Ballenger of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Carrie Guinn of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Chad Kraus of Flagstaff, AZ; Josh Simmons of Gilbertown; Wesley Simmons of Butler, and Wade Simmons of Toxey; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Brehm Libsack; husband, Paul Eugene Mickler; and brother, Leonard Libsack.

Honorary Pallbearers include Dustin McIntire, Josh Simmons, Wesley Simmons, Wade Simmons, Chad Kraus, and Jorge Leite.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.