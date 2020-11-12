Dr. Dobbs reveals ‘Zero ICU beds in Jackson’ as Miss. battles COVID-19

By Ashley Garner and Justin Dixon | November 12, 2020 at 6:34 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 8:41 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s top health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, revealed on Thursday morning that intensive care unit beds are becoming scarce in the metro area.

In a tweet, Dr. Dobbs revealed there are no ICU beds available in Jackson and very few elsewhere.

Dr. Dobbs is scheduled to host a virtual discussion about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 situation at 12 p.m.

This discussion comes as Mississippi continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The White House recently listed the state as a red zone for COVID-19.

Dr. Dobbs continues to urge Mississippians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands to slow the spread of this virus.

He will have an hour-long discussion to answer any questions from the public. He is also expected to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and when it will become available.

Last month, Dr. Dobbs said he’s had conversations with the CDC about the vaccine and they’re planning to have one ready by early next year.

He prays the efforts will expedite the process, however, he said a big unknown about the vaccine is how studies and trials will go from the various pharmaceutical companies charged with creating the vaccine.

You can hear more from Dr. Dobbs at 12 p.m. on the Mississippi State Health of Department’s Facebook page.

