Eight West Lauderdale athletes sign National Letters of Intent

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Last November, West Lauderdale High School sent seven student-athletes to the next level. On Wednesday, they topped that number with eight during a special signing day ceremony held in the gymnasium.

Four baseball players, three soccer players and one tennis player all put pen to paper and signed letters of intent to continue playing their respective sport at the next level.

The four baseball players who signed include Tanner Parker (catcher), Cole Wilkerson (pitcher), Mason Willis (pitcher/first baseman) and Leighton Jenkins (infielder/pitcher). Parker will be playing at Meridian Community College while Wilkerson, Willis and Jenkins will all be teammates again next season at East Central Community College.

Willis shared why it will be nice having teammates from high school with him at East Central.

“I think it will help me be more comfortable and do better on the diamond,” Willis said. “I think having them there will also help me reach out to more players and make more friends.”

Alice Williamson (forward/midfielder), Haylee Dial (forward/defender) and Addisyn Pope (midfielder) from the Lady Knights soccer team all signed to play at the college level next year. Williamson will be headed to Southern Miss while Dial and Pope will be teaming up together at MCC.

Williamson said with the Lady Knights soccer program being so good, she feels more prepared then ever to compete at the college level.

“The coaches here at West Lauderdale are really good and being able to play with teammates who are as good or better than you really helps,” Williamson said. “Competing at a high level for state championships has really helped prepare me for the next level.”

Isabella Sanders signed to play with the women’s tennis team at MCC next year. Sanders first started playing tennis in the third grade and never imagined she would be continuing her tennis career into college.

“It’s really cool to be able to play tennis in college after all these years,” Sanders said. “I started in the third grade and worked really hard with my coaches to get to where I am now.”

