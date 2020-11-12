Friday starts cool, then warms beneath sunshine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eta is no longer a concern as it is moving away from the United States Coast, and it is weakening as it is absorbed by a cold front over the Atlantic Ocean. That cold front moved across Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday. High pressure behind the cold front made for a beautifully sunny Thursday. We’ll have a repeat performance of sunshine on Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is another cold front. This cold front will have a more substantial temperature drop behind it. It will move through on Sunday, bringing potential for a few showers. Once again, we won’t all get rain. The temperature drop on Monday will mean cooler 60s for highs and mid-40s for lows. The cool weather will hold, yielding highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday through Thursday.

Drought Monitor Update

Sunday’s rainfall will be selective, and even those of us who get rain won’t get any more than a tenth of an inch to maybe a quarter inch. This is problematic. The weekly Drought Monitor update showed the return of abnormally dry conditions to the Northwest Delta, and we’re trending drier locally, too. River are also running low again. Long-range forecasts show below-normal rainfall for at least the next two weeks. That means our break from “abnormally dry” on the Drought Monitor may not last much longer.

The Next 24 Hours

Our Friday will be beautifully sunny. The day will start with temperatures in the upper 40s - cool enough for jackets on the way out the door Friday morning. We will warm quickly. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s, so we won’t need jackets beyond the morning.

Looking Ahead

Friday means the weekend follows soon. The first half of the weekend will be the better half. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We will start the day with some chilly upper 40s and then warm to the mid-70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers for at least some of us. The day will begin with upper 50s and then warm into the mid-70s.

