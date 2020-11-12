Advertisement

Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11, 2020.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I.

The blast wounded three people.

IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah.

It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there.

The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate
Reeves places Lauderdale County under mask order
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Latest News

Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Alex Trebek was one of those lost to pancreatic cancer this year.
Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash