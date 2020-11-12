Advertisement

Jarquez Hunter named “Mr. Football” for MHSAA 5A

Jarquez Hunter celebrates a touchdown during the Rockets 2019 matchup against Vicksburg
Jarquez Hunter celebrates a touchdown during the Rockets 2019 matchup against Vicksburg(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central running back Jarquez Hunter can now call himself Mr. Football.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced the recipients of this year’s Mississippi Mr. Football honors. One player from each of the six MHSAA classifications is chosen for the honor annually and Hunter was chosen for Class 5A.

Hunter is a force to be reckoned with each time he steps onto the playing field. Last season, he ran for 2,008 yards and had 38 total touchdowns. As a linebacker, he had 72 tackles with 10 for loss to go along with seven sacks.

This season, Hunter has accounted for 1,767 yards and scored 22 touchdowns for Neshoba Central. The Rockets are still fighting for a chance to win a state championship this season in 5A.

Other recipients of this year’s Mr. Football honors include Lumberton running back/quarterback Robert Henry (1A), Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes (2A - won three years in a row), Magee quarterback Chandler Pittman (3A), Louisville defensive end Ty Cooper (4A) and D’Iberville wide receiver/defensive back Justin Walley.

Mr. Football winners were selected by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover prep football.

The award is given out annually by the MHSAA in partnership with the New Orleans Saints and Mississippi Association of Coaches.

The location for this year’s Mr. Football awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.

