Lauderdale Co. man arrested for burglary, other charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested and charged in a recent burglary case in Lauderdale County.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24, was found passed out inside of a car at a gas station in Lost Gap.

Authorities say Rodgers was drunk. They also say numerous stolen items, drugs and a firearm were found in the car.

Rodgers has been charged with DUI, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.

His total bond is set at $80,500.

