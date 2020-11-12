Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. man arrested for burglary, other charges

Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24
Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested and charged in a recent burglary case in Lauderdale County.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24, was found passed out inside of a car at a gas station in Lost Gap.

Authorities say Rodgers was drunk. They also say numerous stolen items, drugs and a firearm were found in the car.

Rodgers has been charged with DUI, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.

His total bond is set at $80,500.

