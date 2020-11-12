Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 12, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate
Reeves places Lauderdale County under mask order
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Latest News

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 12, 2020
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet