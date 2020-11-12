Lauderdale County mask mandate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County joins several other counties in being placed under a mask mandate order by the governor. What triggered this renewed order?

Local health officials say since a vaccine isn’t in place, control measures are encouraged.

The outbreak of coronavirus has grown to more than $4.8 million cases across the United States. Mississippi has spiked with more than 200 new cases in the last two weeks.

We sat down with chief medical officer at Rush Hospital; Dr. Frederick Duggan, who says this mask mandate makes sense.

“We’re definitely in a time frame with a flu bug coming around, weather changing and people being indoors more. We’re going to see a spike in cases. And that’s true of what we’ve seen so far.”

Rush Hospital has seen a significant increase in positive patients. Dr. Duggan says more the number of people has doubled in the past three weeks. “I think there’s some idea that this may be beginning to be a little bit of a hotspot. So, I think he [Governor Tate Reeves] felt like he had to intervene,” Dr. Duggan said.

Going into the holiday season, Dr. Duggan advises people to be very careful around people who are at risk. And of course, to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett says they are hopeful the mask mandate will slow down the transmission and help avoid another spike in cases.

“Do you feel safe? Do you feel well? We still don’t want to have huge gatherings of a lot of people. But, just overall of taking care of our own self is a big key in battling this virus,” Barret said.

The governor’s mask mandate for 15 counties, including Lauderdale, is set to expire December 11th.

