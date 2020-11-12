Advertisement

Mississippi Power announces tech grants for HBCUs

Mississippi Power announced $825,000 in technology grants for Jackson State University,...
Mississippi Power announced $825,000 in technology grants for Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College.(Kaylie Crowe)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power, in partnership with the Southern Company Charitable Foundation, announced $825,000 in technology grants for four historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi.

Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College will receive grants to provide students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

“Investing in Mississippi’s HBCU students is an investment in the future workforce of our state,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We believe engaging these graduates will help ensure a thriving economy for Mississippi for years to come.”

“Ensuring students have the resources and support to learn, excel and graduate is a critical role of all higher learning institutions,” said Moses Feagin, Mississippi Power’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. “Mississippi’s HBCUs produce leaders and innovators. We want to support the mission of these schools and connect with the talent pipeline they’ve created.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
It was an emotional Day for one Meridian mother after she found out her 13-year-old son tested...
Mother speaks about son’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Tropical Storm Eta's forecast has shifted west, and more shifting is possible.
Tropical Storm Eta’s track is shifting closer to us

Latest News

Neshoba Baptist clothing distribution
Neshoba Baptist clothing distribution
Hundreds take advantage of local food giveaway
Hundreds take advantage of local food giveaway
Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian
Ballet Magnificat! coming to Meridian
Lauderdale County sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on edge...
Body of a man found on the side of a road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler