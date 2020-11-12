Mississippi Power announces tech grants for HBCUs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power, in partnership with the Southern Company Charitable Foundation, announced $825,000 in technology grants for four historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi.

Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College will receive grants to provide students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

“Investing in Mississippi’s HBCU students is an investment in the future workforce of our state,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We believe engaging these graduates will help ensure a thriving economy for Mississippi for years to come.”

“Ensuring students have the resources and support to learn, excel and graduate is a critical role of all higher learning institutions,” said Moses Feagin, Mississippi Power’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. “Mississippi’s HBCUs produce leaders and innovators. We want to support the mission of these schools and connect with the talent pipeline they’ve created.”

