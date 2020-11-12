Mornings trend cooler, but afternoons stay warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wind will shift as a cold front passes, taking any remaining showers with it. Clouds will clear slowly, and cooler weather will arrive overnight.

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We will cool from 70s to mid-60s through 10 PM. The sky will gradually clear overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 54 degrees - cool enough for jackets on the way out the door Thursday morning. Thursday will become sunny. The cool start will not mean a cool finish. The high temperature will be near an unseasonably warm 75 degrees.

Tropical Storm Eta briefly became a hurricane Wednesday. It has weakened and will continue doing so as strong upper level winds associated with our cold front shear Eta’s circulation. The circulation of Eta is also adding a push from the north to our cold front, helping to give it a little bit more of a chilly influence as it passes us tonight. The cold front will, in turn, influence Eta. Eta will make landfall over North Florida between the Big Bend and the Tampa Bay Area tonight after midnight.

Our cool mornings will be paired with warm afternoons through Saturday. With Tropical Storm Eta tracking well east of us, we are not likely to get as much as a drop of rain from Eta. Our next shot at rain comes from a cold front that will move through Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. After a pair of mornings in the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday, Sunday morning will start with warmer 50s. More substantial cooling will follow Sunday’s cold front. Highs will drop back to the mid-60s Monday through Wednesday; lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.