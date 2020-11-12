Neighbors speak out after body found

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - We are learning more about what neighbors said they saw in the days leading up to a body being found on Fish Lodge Road.

Neighbors who live in the area said they were terrified that this took place just a mile from their home.

One neighbor said she heard several rounds of gunshots Sunday, but thought that someone was hunting. She now suspects it was connected to the body that was found Wednesday.

Neighbors said this kind of incident happens too often. One woman agreed to an interview if we did not identify her.

“We were sitting on the porch, just friends conversing. We heard gunshots. 3, 4, or 5 rounds we heard. We didn’t know if it was someone hunting or target shooting. It is scary because it is the second time that this has happened in this area. Recently, another body was found not far from here. It is becoming an issue. Something is going on, and it needs to be investigated,” said the resident.

Residents said they would like to see more streetlights on the road and for deputies to patrol the area.

