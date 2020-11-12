New windows being installed at Clarkdale

Advertisement

Window Installation at Clarkdale(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crews are installing new windows at Clarkdale this week. This work is part of a larger project to make the Lauderdale County School District more energy efficient.

“We’ve got security cameras, they’ve lowered ceilings for energy efficiency in some of our places, there are several different things going on," said Angie McHenry, the principal at Clarkdale Elementary School. "All of these things are supposed to save the district some money, plus upgrade our facilities a good bit, so we’re excited about it.”

The project also includes upgrades to the air conditioning and heating systems and the installation of solar panels at Northeast Middle School. Crews started working on the windows at Clarkdale on Monday.

“They’ve been pretty much doing a classroom a day. They’ve been very helpful as far as helping teachers relocate and that sort of thing and the windows look great," McHenry said. "I think they’re going to be more energy efficient, plus they just look so much better too.”

This project is being done by the company Entegrity.

“We’re just really excited about all of the upgrades. It’s been a long time coming but it’s making a difference,” McHenry said.

School officials say the entire project is a $10 million investment for the district.

