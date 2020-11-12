Advertisement

Postponed ECCC vs. Hinds football game will not be made up

East Central Community College logo(ECCC Athletics)
By ECCC Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (ECCC Athletics) - East Central Community College announced today that its football game with Hinds Community College will not be made up and the Warriors 2020 season is officially over.

The two teams were scheduled to play on the ECCC campus in Decatur on Thursday, Nov. 5, but the game was temporarily canceled earlier that day due to COVID-19 concerns associated with the Warrior football team.

ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon informed Hinds Community College today that East Central would not be able to play the game this fall.

“After receiving additional positive COVID-19 tests and after consulting with our athletic trainers, it was decided that East Central Community College would not be able to continue its 2020 football season,” said Nixon. "By the time many of our currently affected players are out of quarantine, our fall 2020 academic semester will have ended and we will have sent all students—including our student-athletes—home until the Spring 2021 Term begins in January.

“ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, Head Football Coach Ken Karcher, and myself are all in agreement that the decision to end our football season at this time is in the best interests of our football players and coaches.”

Under a Revised Fall 2020 Term Academic Calendar released in August, ECCC’s day and evening classes will end on Nov. 24 prior to the Thanksgiving holidays so that students are able to return home before the start of the traditional flu season and when there is expected to be another spike in COVID-19 cases.

