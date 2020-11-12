Advertisement

Reeves: Mississippi ‘not going to participate’ in nationwide lockdown

The governor said businesses can't shut down and then "come back and flip a switch, and...
The governor said businesses can't shut down and then "come back and flip a switch, and everything will be fine.”(Staff)
By Josh Carter and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippi would not participate in a nationwide lockdown if one is mandated by President-elect Joe Biden.

He said that while the election results have yet to be determined, the state would not shut down its economy again, even if mandated by the federal government.

“We are not going to participate in a nationwide lockdown,” he said, adding that closing the economy for six weeks would be “totally and completely beyond reasonableness.”

Reeves went on to say that he hopes to work with the next president, whoever that is, in other ways to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Last week, NBC News projected that Biden had won the presidency, having collected 279 electoral votes, nine more than the required 270. Three states remain too close to call, while President Donald Trump is mounting legal campaigns to challenge the outcome in some swing states.

According to a Nov. 11 report from CNBC, members of Biden’s COVID-19 advisory team say shutting down businesses for four to six weeks would help drive down the number of new cases.

Reeves, though, said the residents in the Magnolia State cannot shut down their restaurants, gyms or other businesses for the next six weeks, “come back and flip a switch, and everything will be fine,” he said. “That’s not how the economy works.”

The governor also used his news conference to give an update on his family, days after his daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said he and his wife, Elee, have continued to test negative for the virus, and revealed that Mississippi had 1,271 new cases reported Thursday. Wednesday, more than 1,250 tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Reeves said he has signed an additional executive order, extending his previous Safe Recovery Order, and extending or implementing mask mandates for 15 counties.

The order was signed on Tuesday. However, Reeves did not announce it and canceled a press conference that day after finding out his youngest daughter was confirmed positive.

The governor’s comments come hours after State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced in a tweet that there are no ICU beds available in Jackson and very few available elsewhere.

During a virtual town hall Thursday, Dobbs urged Mississippians to social distance, wear masks and wash their hands in order to slow the spread of this virus.

So far, 3,514 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found on...
Body found on side of Lauderdale County road
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Woman shot and killed near Butler
Gov. Reeves extends mask mandate
Reeves places Lauderdale County under mask order
Lee County officers found a neglected newborn who needed immediate medical attention. Nina...
Mississippi couple charged after baby neglected, born in deplorable conditions, deputies say
Christian Blake Bunyard, 18 (Source: Madison County, Miss., Detention Facility)
Lauderdale County man indicted for threatening violence over internet

Latest News

Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for burglary, other charges
Mississippi has spiked with more than 200 new cases in the last two weeks.
Lauderdale County mask mandate
We are learning more about what neighbors said they saw in the days leading up to the body...
Neighbors speak out after body found
Emily White released first CD
Could Emily White be Meridian’s next rising star?