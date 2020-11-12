Advertisement

Robert L. “R.L.” Taylor

By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Graveside services for Robert L. “R.L.” Taylor, 77, of Lusk will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the Old Lusk Cemetery with Rev. Johnathan Johnson and Rev. Pike Smith officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 1:30 until service time.

Mr. Taylor passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born May 3, 1943, in Butler, Alabama. He was a retired mechanic and shop foreman for the Choctaw County Road Commission.

He loved his family and enjoyed hunting and playing his fiddle.

Survivors include his wife, Mattie B. Taylor; son Bobby Taylor of Gilbertown; daughters, Shelley Taylor of Gilbertown; Lannie Taylor of Sweetwater, and April Taylor Wilson (Justin) ; 9 grandchildren, Tabatha Broadway (Adam); Jessica Hollinghead (Melvin); Dakota Stafford (Baylee); Morgan Taylor; Danielle Vann; Taylor Wilson; J.R. Taylor; Dylan Vann; and Zac Wilson; 1 step-granddaughter, Shandi Cribb (Junior); and 1 step-grandson, Andrew Wilson; 4 great grandsons; and 1 great-granddaughter; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Taylor; and his sister, Joyce Bradley.

Pallbearers: J.R. Taylor, Melvin Hollinghead, Dakota Stafford, Kevin Stafford, Levi Mazingo, Jimmy D. Mosley. Honorary Pallbearers: Artis Mosley, Norris “Baby” Mosley, Horace Mosley, Ike Jimerson, and Joseph Bozone.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

